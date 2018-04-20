Documentary film "Zengezur" shared on social networks - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "Virtual Karabakh" Information-Communication Technology Centre presented the documentary film "Zengezur" to the public in social networks.

The film, produced in Azerbaijani, Russian and English, was created in the framework of joint cooperation between the Institute of History of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and the "Virtual Karabakh" ICT Centre with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, AzerTag reports.

The principal adviser of the documentary is the director of the Institute of History, MP, academician Yagub Mahmudov, the author of the original idea and project director is Nuraddin Mehdiyev, the script writer is historian Nazim Mustafa and film director is Teymur Najafzade.

News.Az

