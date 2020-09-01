Documents on settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict contain denouement ensuring justice: Russian FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The documents on the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict contain a denouement that will ensure justice, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, Trend reports.

“Our line is based on the set of documents that have been developed over almost 18 years. There are the so-called "Madrid principles", and also updated versions of documents that were approved by the parties as a basis for further work. These documents have been deposited in the OSCE Secretariat. Suggestions are voiced that it is necessary to abandon these documents and start from scratch, or even launch some kind of plan "B",” said Lavrov.

“We believe that this will be a big mistake and are convinced that what has been achieved over these years should remain the basis of our future efforts. I will not describe in detail what is agreed there. This is a fairly confidential part of the job. But I can assure you that there is a denouement that will ensure justice for both the Armenian and the Azerbaijani representatives,” he said.

News.Az