Documents required of journalists for new apartments specified

A new commission has been created for determining rules and terms for new apartments meant for journalists in Azerbaijan.

Vugar Safarli, executive director of the Fund of State Support for the Development of Mass Media under the Azerbaijani President told a press conference on Tuesday, APA reported.



The commission is made up of 3 persons from the Fund of State Support for the Development of Mass Media (Vugar Safarli, Mushfiq Alasgarli, Samir Mustafayev), the National Television and Radio Council (Nushiravan Maharramli, Nemat Javadov, Aygun Mehdiyeva), and the Press Council (Aflatun Amashov, Vugar Rahimzade, Aydin Guliyev) each.



Vugar Safarli is the chairman of the commission.



During the conference, the documents required of journalists for new apartments were specified



The documents include a copy of national ID card, a copy of work-book, a family composition certificate, a document on the protocol confirming candidacy, the application from the State Service of Registration for Real Estate on the candidate, his housing condition of his/her spouse and children, and the candidate’s autobiography (present address and contact number included).



The submitted documents should show a candidate meets the criteria for improvement of the living conditions. The advantage will be given to criteria such as merits in the development of journalism, professionalism, housing need, etc.



Veteran journalists, who made a contribution to the development of journalism in Azerbaijan, can individually apply to the commission in accordance with the relevant rules and conditions. Media outlets, blacklisted by the Press Council and warned by the Prosecutor General’s Office, will not be able to nominate their candidates.



The documents must be submitted to the commission from May 22 to June 22. The commission is to present the documents to the Presidential Administration by June 30.



The new building for journalists, which is under construction, will be commissioned on July 22.

News.Az

News.Az