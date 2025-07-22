Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pepe (PEPE) Are Trending, Yet It’s Remittix That Is Tipped To Be 2025’s Top Gainer

Dogecoin and Pepe Coin are making noise again. Social volume is spiking, prices are climbing, and retail traders are piling in. But while meme coins dominate headlines, analysts say another low-cap project could quietly outshine them all.

That token is Remittix (RTX). Remittix is a payments-focused crypto that's already pulled 3x gains this year and is now being tipped as the top crypto to buy now. Let’s look at why this shift is happening.

Dogecoin Price: Can Hype Push DOGE Higher?

The Dogecoin price has rallied 12% this week, breaking above $0.13. The surge came after whale wallets added over 250 million DOGE in just 48 hours. Some traders are eyeing a return to the $0.20 range, especially if broader markets stay bullish.

But the Dogecoin price remains heavily reliant on sentiment. It lacks utility, and transaction speeds still lag behind newer chains.

Even bullish analysts admit that the Dogecoin price hitting $1 would require either another Elon Musk pump or a new layer of adoption it doesn’t currently have. Still, it’s trending. It's meme fuel. But is that enough in 2025?

Pepe Coin Rebounds, But Growth May Be Capped

Pepe Coin (PEPE) bounced 9% this week, pushing back to the $0.0000012 level. The price surge followed renewed buzz on X and the token being included in BitMEX’s new derivatives offerings.

PEPE’s community remains strong, and its Layer 2 ecosystem plans are still in motion. But the token faces stiff competition from newer meme coins and lacks a clear roadmap beyond speculation.

Analysts warn that without more utility or CEX listings, PEPE’s upside might flatten. It’s a fast mover, but that also means it’s vulnerable to sharp dumps.

Why Remittix Could Be 2025’s Top Gainer

While DOGE and PEPE battle for meme dominance, https://remittix.io/?utm_source=newsaz&utm_medium=Article&utm_campaign=734 is climbing quietly, but rapidly. Built for global crypto payments, Remittix allows users to send crypto directly to real bank accounts in 30+ countries. No centralized exchange, no middlemen. Just real-world utility that solves a $19T payments problem.

Why Remittix Is Set to Explode:

Direct crypto-to-bank transfers across borders, in seconds

$250K Giveaway now live rewarding early backers

Wallet beta launching Q3 2025 with real-time FX

Over $16.6M already raised with strong community growth

With its deflationary tokenomics, audited smart contracts, and real product progress, Remittix stands out among the noise. It’s not a meme. It’s a crypto with real utility built for real adoption.

For those looking for the best crypto presale 2025, this could be the hidden gem of the cycle.

Experts Back Remittix for 100x Gains 2025

Dogecoin price is moving. Pepe Coin is recovering. But neither has real-world traction like Remittix. Traders chasing the next 100x crypto are already rotating into low-cap projects with early stage crypto investment upside and RTX is leading the pack. Claim your RTX tokens now with a 50% bonus. Join the $250K giveaway. And get in before Remittix hits the major exchanges.

