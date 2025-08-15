Dogecoin (DOGE) targets $0.80 amid bullish signals, but whales bet on 9,000% Remittix (RTX) upside first

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dogecoin price is drawing renewed attention. Analyst Ali Martinez spotted a “double bottom” setup, suggesting DOGE could rise to $0.42 by September. Whales piling into long positions with over $12 million opened recently, underscore growing confidence in a meme-coin comeback.

Yet some savvy investors are looking past hype cycles. These are leaning into tokens with real-world use. That might explain the sudden interest in a rising payments-focused token.

Technical momentum builds for Dogecoin

DOGE recently broke above $0.25 following institutional moves and ETF buzz. Bit Origin’s $500M treasury buy and rising ETF odds helped spark renewed optimism .

Experts have revealed that Dogecoin has successfully held the support level at $0.198, and is now heading toward the first target zone at $0.31–$0.35. If DOGE manages to break through that level, the next target is at the $0.58–$0.59 range, where the point D of the Gartley harmonic pattern is located.

Best crypto to buy: Why Remittix (RTX) is drawing institutional interest

While DOGE chases nostalgia and memes, Remittix (RTX) is gaining traction for real functionality and global finance reach. This is a core shift attracting whales away from meme plays.



Wallet Coming Q3: Mobile-first, cross-chain PayFi with sleek UX

Wallet Coming Q3: Mobile-first, cross-chain PayFi with sleek UX

Security First: Fully audited by CertiK

Security First: Fully audited by CertiK

Built for Real Use: Designed for low-cost, global transfers

Built for Real Use: Designed for low-cost, global transfers

Strong Incentives: 40% bonus live, 20% referral rewards, $250,000 giveaway

Remittix is earning its place as a cross-chain DeFi project, crypto with real utility, and a low gas fee crypto project. Analysts even call it one of the best crypto to buy right now.

Meme buzz vs. real finance infrastructure: The choice is clear

Dogecoin's comeback feels fun and maybe even profitable. But the real question is how long that buzz lasts. Remittix isn’t chasing memes but is building tools people need.

If you're asking "what is the best crypto to buy?", think function over flash. Remittix offers actual product, not just chart moves. Don’t ride the meme wave. Get behind the next wave of real-world crypto. Buy RTX token today before its beta wallet launch.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az