Dogecoin price falls 12%

As of July 30, Dogecoin's price has fallen to $0.12, marking a 12% decline over the past three days. On-chain data indicates that many short-term traders are now looking to exit their DOGE positions, raising concerns about a potential drop below $0.10, News.Az reports citing The Crypto Basic.

Despite rallies in major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, Dogecoin has been locked in a downtrend. Even with the market's optimistic sentiment following Donald Trump’s speech at the Bitcoin Nashville conference, Dogecoin has not capitalized on the situation and remains stagnant.The current analysis shows that DOGE's price decline began after it peaked at $0.143 on July 21. As of July 30, the DOGE price stands at $0.12, reflecting an 11.83% drop over the past week.While other major assets such as Bitcoin Cash have experienced significant gains, Dogecoin remains unchanged, sparking concerns among short-term investors who are considering shifting to more profitable assets.According to IntoTheBlock's data, sell orders for over 730 million DOGE have been placed on exchanges at an average price of $0.12, representing a looming sell wall worth approximately $92 million. In contrast, buyers have only placed orders for 380 trillion DOGE, indicating an excess market supply of about 2.5 trillion DOGE.The imbalance of supply and demand could further pressure Dogecoin's price, prompting short-term sellers to lower asking prices in a bid to quickly exit DOGE and reallocate capital to better-performing cryptocurrencies. As a result, Dogecoin could be at risk of losing its $0.10 support level in the coming days.

