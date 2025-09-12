Dogecoin price today: Why Layer Brett is being called the new DOGE in 2025

The Dogecoin price today remains a popular metric for traders, but much of the excitement in 2025 has shifted toward Layer Brett ($LBRETT). This new Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing comparisons to DOGE thanks to its mix of cultural appeal and technical strength, leading many to call it the “new DOGE.”

Dogecoin price today shows stability, but less explosive upside

Dogecoin has been part of the crypto conversation for more than a decade. It has one of the strongest meme communities and remains widely recognized, but its massive supply and relatively slow development pace limit its potential for another 100x surge. While the Dogecoin price still responds to broader bull market momentum, analysts see steadier rather than explosive growth ahead. This reality has many investors looking for fresh opportunities.

Why traders are comparing Layer Brett to DOGE

Layer Brett has become one of the most discussed presales of the year. It shares Dogecoin’s meme-driven culture but adds a modern backbone. Running on Ethereum Layer 2, $LBRETT processes transactions faster, with lower gas costs, and it supports features DOGE never had, like high-yield staking and planned cross-chain interoperability.

Here are a few reasons why traders have started calling it the “new DOGE”:

Record-breaking presale numbers that show massive demand from early buyers

Ethereum Layer 2 scaling, offering quick and cheap transactions

A clear roadmap with staking, gamified rewards, and NFT integration

Strong community engagement that fuels its viral growth

Analysts’ perspectives

Several crypto researchers have highlighted that Dogecoin already reached peak hype during earlier bull runs. While DOGE can still rise with market momentum, the chance of another parabolic move is slimmer compared to early-stage projects. In contrast, Layer Brett’s smaller market cap leaves room for exponential gains. Some even suggest that if $LBRETT follows a growth path similar to DOGE’s first breakout, early investors could see multiples far higher than 10x.

Reports also point out that while the Dogecoin price today sits steady, attention is flowing toward Layer Brett as traders chase higher potential rewards. This makes it a natural rotation play in the meme coin space.

Community sentiment and momentum

Online groups, including Telegram chats and X threads, are packed with $LBRETT discussion. Many long-term Dogecoin supporters say the cultural energy feels familiar, but they are excited by the added functionality. Features like staking with 865% APY returns for early backers, plus its decentralized setup with no KYC, are strong drivers of interest. The blend of nostalgia and new technology has made Layer Brett one of the fastest-growing names in speculative crypto conversations.

Conclusion: Could Layer Brett truly be the new DOGE?

Dogecoin will always hold a unique spot as the original meme coin, but its next moves are expected to be modest compared to the past. For traders hunting the next breakout, Layer Brett looks well-positioned. With its huge presale momentum, Ethereum Layer 2 architecture, and strong community support, $LBRETT has already earned the title of the new DOGE for 2025.

