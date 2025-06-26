Dollar drops to three-year low as Trump eyes Fed chair change

+ ↺ − 16 px

The dollar (DX=F) weakened amid growing speculation that U.S. interest-rate cuts could arrive sooner and be more significant than markets anticipated

The decline follows reports that President Donald Trump is considering naming a replacement for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell by September or October, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Bloomberg’s gauge of the greenback dropped to the lowest level in three years after the Wall Street Journal reported Trump may announce Powell’s replacement by September or October. Traders are viewing the news as a signal that early rate cuts are becoming more likely, given Trump has repeatedly called on Powell to lower borrowing costs.

“It does effectively make Powell less influential as everyone moves their attention to the incoming chair,” said Matthew Haupt, a portfolio manager at Wilson Asset Management in Sydney. “So it’s a dovish tilt.”

The latest headlines on Powell add another element of risk to the dollar and US Treasuries, which are both falling out of favor due to uncertainties around the impact of tariffs and a ballooning fiscal deficit.

Bloomberg’s dollar gauge fell as much as 0.4% to the lowest since April 2022. The index has now dropped more than 8% this year. Traders have boosted bets on Fed rate cuts in recent days, and are now pricing in 66 basis points of easing by year-end versus 51 basis points at the end of last week, based on overnight-indexed swaps.

The greenback weakened against all of its major peers Thursday, with the currencies of Taiwan, South Korea and South Africa the biggest gainers.

“This is definitely weighing on the big dollar,” Ignatius Pang, head of foreign-exchange sales and execution for Asia at Union Bancaire Privee, said of the news. Episodes of US currency strength are “opportunities to actually look at diversifying” dollar holdings, he said.

Potential replacements for Powell include Fed governor Kevin Warsh and National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

News.Az