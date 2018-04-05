Dollar rate declared by results of today's currency auction

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next currency auction was held in the Central Bank with participation of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan.

Sources in the Central Bank told APA that the average balanced rate of dollar in relation to manat made AZN 1.700/$1. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan set the USD/AZN rate for today on the level of AZN 1.700/$1.

News.Az

