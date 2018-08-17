Dollar rises in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

This morning, the dollar exchange rate against the Turkish lira rose by 0.37%.

According to Oxu.Az, the rate of buying and selling the dollar was 5.83 lira.

The rate of buying the euro was 6.64, selling 6.71 lira. This currency has risen in price by 1%.

Note that after yesterday's statement by the Emir of Qatar, Al Sanya, about the intention to invest $ 15 billion in the Turkish economy, the dollar lost 6% of the cost to the lira.

News.Az

News.Az