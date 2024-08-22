Dollar weakens, oil falls as Fed signals upcoming rate cuts
Oil prices fell for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday due to concerns about demand, while Asian stocks remained subdued.The dollar lingered near one-year lows as minutes from the Federal Reserve indicated that US interest rate cuts could begin in the coming weeks, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
The minutes validated bets on a rate cut next month and said the "vast majority" of policymakers felt that if data came in as expected, a September cut was likely to be appropriate.
Oil prices fell, however, and at $75.97 a barrel, Brent futures were near the year's low, having lost nearly 6% in August so far as China's demand outlook weakens and looming rate cuts signal an expectation of a U.S. slowdown.
Stocks, after a phenomenal rebound from early-month lows, were also kept in check, with U.S. and European futures down about 0.1%, and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan mostly flat.
Trade was thin in China and major indexes notched small losses, with electric vehicle stocks wobbly on tariff risks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.5%, helped by an 8% gain in shares of electronics maker Xiaomi after upbeat results.
Surges in pharmaceutical firms Sumitomo Pharma and Chugai Pharm helped Japanese shares notch a three-week high in morning trade, as the market recovers from a stunning collapse in early August.