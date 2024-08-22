Dollar weakens, oil falls as Fed signals upcoming rate cuts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices fell for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday due to concerns about demand, while Asian stocks remained subdued.

The dollar lingered near one-year lows as minutes from the Federal Reserve indicated that US interest rate cuts could begin in the coming weeks, News.Az reports citing Reuters.The minutes validated bets on a rate cut next month and said the "vast majority" of policymakers felt that if data came in as expected, a September cut was likely to be appropriate.Oil prices fell, however, and at $75.97 a barrel, Brent futures were near the year's low, having lost nearly 6% in August so far as China's demand outlook weakens and looming rate cuts signal an expectation of a U.S. slowdown.Stocks, after a phenomenal rebound from early-month lows, were also kept in check, with U.S. and European futures down about 0.1%, and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan mostly flat.Trade was thin in China and major indexes notched small losses, with electric vehicle stocks wobbly on tariff risks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.5%, helped by an 8% gain in shares of electronics maker Xiaomi after upbeat results.Surges in pharmaceutical firms Sumitomo Pharma and Chugai Pharm helped Japanese shares notch a three-week high in morning trade, as the market recovers from a stunning collapse in early August.

News.Az