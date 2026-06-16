Dolly Parton's former whimsical California home hits the market

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Hidden away in the picturesque city of Solvang, California—famously known as the "Danish Capital of America"—lies a whimsical farmhouse with a legendary secret history. The vibrant triplex property, once quietly owned by country music icon Dolly Parton, has officially hit the market for $1.99 million.

Located off Alisal Road and Maple Avenue, the unique estate's ties to the "9 to 5" singer went completely unnoticed by locals for years. The country superstar's connection was only recently uncovered through public property records and building permits, which revealed that Dolly Parton Enterprises had quietly purchased the home in 2004 and maintained ownership for a decade before selling it, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo News.

The property was purchased in 2022 for $1.3 million by current owner and real estate broker Cris Lapp, who has spent the last few years leaning into the home's star-studded history. Lapp fully restored a classic windmill in the front yard and added bespoke stained-glass windows throughout the home, including a custom piece right above the front door that proudly spells out "Dolly."

While Lapp added several cosmetic updates, a few of Parton's original personal touches remain intact:

Ultimate Privacy: The home features custom reflective mirrors on the windows, specifically designed to prevent anyone from peeking inside.

The Wig Room: Located inside the garage is a dedicated, downsized version of the massive wig-storage room Parton famously maintains at her primary estate in Tennessee.

Massive Space: The expansive triplex boasts 10 bedrooms in total, split between the main house and a secondary apartment positioned above the garage.

To top off the property's country music pedigree, Lapp installed a sign on the front fence alerting passing tourists and locals of its famous former resident. Armed with a $1.99 million price tag, the unique Santa Barbara County property is officially looking for its next chapter—and hopefully, a buyer who appreciates a bit of country music royalty.

"I really hope a Dolly Parton mega-fan acquires the home," Lapp said of the listing, noting that the property perfectly blends Solvang's signature Danish charm with a piece of American music history.

News.Az