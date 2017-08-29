Donald Trump confuses two Finnish reporters - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Donald Trump confused two Finnish journalists at a press conference on Monday, prompting the reporter to joke there were a lot of "blonde women" in her country.

The US president was taking questions with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto when he decided to go off script.

While such joint press conferences with foreign leaders typically involve two questions for US journalists and two for reporters from his counterpart's country, Mr Trump decided to keep it going.

“I know there might be a couple of more questions,” he said, turning to Mr Niinisto. “Do you want to take one more? Would you want to take one more? Go ahead. Pick.”

Slightly surprised, Mr Niinisto agreed and gestured to a third Finnish journalist. "Please," he said.

Believing his counterpart had picked the same female reporter from earlier in the news conference, Mr Trump said: “Again? You’re gonna give her — the same one?”

“No, she is not the same lady,” Mr Niinisto pointed out. “They are sitting side by side.”

Taking the microphone, the reporter joked: “We have a lot of blonde women in Finland."

It is not the first time Mr Trump has raised eyebrows with media from other countries.

