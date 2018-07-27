Donald Trump could be ready to order strike against Iran, Australian Government figures say

Senior figures in the Turnbull Government have told the ABC they believe the United States is prepared to bomb Iran's nuclear facilities, perhaps as early as next month, and that Australia is poised to help identify possible targets, APA reports citing ABC news.

The ABC has been told Australian defense facilities would likely play a role in identifying targets in Iran, as would British intelligence agencies.

The top-secret Pine Gap joint defense facility in the Northern Territory is considered crucial among the so-called "Five Eyes" intelligence partners — the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand — for its role in directing American spy satellites. Analysts from the little-known spy agency Australian Geospatial-Intelligence Organisation would also be expected to play a part.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said this morning he had no reason to believe the US was preparing for a military confrontation.

