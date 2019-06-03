Donald Trump to arrive at Stansted Airport for UK state visit

US President Donald Trump will arrive in the UK on Monday morning for a three-day official state visit, BBC reports.

Air Force One is expected to land at London Stansted Airport at 09:00 BST.

The Queen will host a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Monday evening for the president and the First Lady Melania Trump.

Protests are planned across the UK during the visit - including rallies in London, Manchester, Belfast, Birmingham and Nottingham.

Ahead of his visit, President Trump told The Sun he was backing Tory leadership contender Boris Johnson to be the next UK prime minister.

He also told The Sunday Times that Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage should be involved in the government's negotiations to leave the EU.

On Monday, the president will be given a tour of Westminster Abbey and will also meet Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall for tea at Clarence House.

At the state banquet, President Trump and the Queen will be joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Duchess of Sussex will not attend following the birth of his son Archie, who is less than a month old.

Both the president and the Queen are expected to make a speech to guests, which will include prominent Americans living in Britain.

President Trump will be staying at the US Ambassador's residence Winfield House, near Regent's Park in central London.

On Tuesday morning, President Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May will host a business breakfast at St James's Palace.

Business leaders understood to be attending include Barclays CEO Jes Staley, GlaxoSmithKline chief executive Emma Walmsley, BAE Systems chairman Sir Roger Carr and the National Grid's John Pettigrew.

President Trump will then visit Downing Street for further talks with Mrs May, followed by a joint press conference.

Mrs May will raise the issue of climate change with him during the visit, Downing Street has said.

