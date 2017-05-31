Donald Trump to withdraw US from Paris Agreement on climate change

+ ↺ − 16 px

The departure of the world's second biggest source of greenhouse gases from the international accord designed to reduce them would be a major blow.

Donald Trump is to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement on climate change, White House sources have reportedly revealed.

The Axios news website said the sources had "direct knowledge of the decision" made by the Republican billionaire, who has described global warming as a hoax perpetrated by China.

The Trump administration was said to be still deciding whether to begin the three-year withdrawal process stipulated by the Paris Agreement or ditch the underlying United Nations treaty which would speed up the process.

As president, Mr Trump can withdraw from Paris on his own authority. The reason it was called an 'agreement' was to enable Barack Obama to use the president's executive power to ratify it without having to seek the permission of the Republican-control Congress, which must ratify any international 'treaties'.

If the report is correct, it will mean Mr Trump has ignored the advice of a string of senior advisers, including his own daughter Ivanka Trump, Defence Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who all advocated keeping 'a seat at the table'.

It could be a sign that he plans to ditch environmental regulations and attempts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to a much greater degree than he has so far.

The report of the apparent decision comes hours after the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the US to remain within the Paris Agreement, which seeks to limit global warming to as close to 1.5 degrees Celsius as possible.

So far the world's average temperature has risen by just under one degree because of greenhouse gas emissions from human activity.

