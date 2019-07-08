Donald Tusk arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the European Council Donald Tusk arrived in Azerbaijan, APA reports.

He was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov and other officials.

Tusk will meet with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as well as visit Baku International Sea Trade Port.

During the visit, issues of bilateral cooperation, expansion of regional cooperation, as well as the future of the Eastern Partnership program will be discussed.

Tusk will visit Armenia on July 10, while Georgia on July 11.

News.Az

