Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 weekly preview: Attention on November jobs data
Reuters
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 reached record highs on Friday, wrapping up a holiday-shortened trading day and a strong month for the stock market , News.az reports citing Investing.
The S&P 500 rose 0.56% to close at 6,032.38, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.83% to finish at 19,218.17. The Dow climbed 188.59 points, or 0.42%, to end at 44,910.65. Both the Dow and S&P 500 set new records for intraday and closing levels.
Chip stocks contributed to the rally after a Bloomberg report indicated that forthcoming US restrictions on semiconductor equipment sales to China might be less stringent than previously anticipated.
Over the past week, the Dow increased by 1.4%, bringing its November gain to an impressive 7.5%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 1.1% for the week, ending the month with gains exceeding 5% and 6%, respectively. November marked the strongest monthly performance of the year for both the Dow and S&P 500.
The key focus for this week will be the release of the November employment report on Friday. Strategists at JPMorgan project nonfarm payrolls to increase by 275,000, rebounding from October’s modest gain of 12,000.
This expected growth includes a boost of approximately 125,000 jobs, attributed to the resolution of the Boeing (NYSE:BA) strike and workers returning after disruptions caused by hurricanes Helene and Milton.
For the unemployment rate, the strategists foresee a slight rise to 4.2%, up from October’s 4.1%, as these special factors are likely to have a smaller impact on this measure.
“Looking past the monthly volatility in job growth, we expect that the underlying trend is not much different from the 148k per month average that had persisted in the three and six months prior to October,” strategists led by Michael Feroli said in a note, though this pace may eventually be subject to downward revisions.
Ahead of Friday's employment report, key data releases earlier in the week include the JOLTS report on Tuesday and ADP employment data on Wednesday.
The week also brings several significant sentiment indicators in the US. On the corporate front, this includes the ISM manufacturing index on Monday and the ISM services index on Wednesday, with particular attention on their employment and pricing components.
Busy earnings week ahead
This week’s earnings lineup features several high-profile reports likely to capture market attention.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), a cloud security company, kicks things off on Monday, followed by Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday and GameStop (NYSE:GME) on Wednesday.
Thursday is set to be the busiest day for earnings, with notable companies like Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK), Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), among others, scheduled to release their results.
What analysts are saying about US stocks
Yardeni Research: “There was an odd divergence of stock market sentiment indicators this past week. The Investors Intelligence Bull/Bear Ratio jumped to 3.46, well above its average over time. The AAII Bull/Bear Ratio fell below its average over time. So sentiment is mixed. It is likely to get more bullish if the year-end rally persists, as we expect. That might set up the market for a sharp pullback at the start of 2025.”
“For now, we are still targeting 6100 on the S&P 500 by the end of this year. We've been forecasting 20,000 on the Nasdaq by mid-2025. It may get there well ahead of schedule.”
