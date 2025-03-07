Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures climb as market eyes jobs report

+ ↺ − 16 px

US stock futures edged higher on Friday as Wall Street weighed the impact of the key monthly jobs report against the backdrop of market uncertainty linked to President Donald Trump's volatile trade policy.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures (YM=F) were up 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures (ES=F) gained 0.3%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq (NQ=F) were up 0.5% after closing in correction territory on Thursday.

US nonfarm-payrolls add 151,000 jobs last month, slightly less than the 160,000 expected by economists while the unemployment rate ticked up from 4% to to 4.1%. The stakes were high for February's job report later on Friday, as stocks flounder amid fears of weakening economic growth. Downbeat economic data has boosted bets on interest rate cuts this year.

Markets are also looking to Chair Jerome Powell to throw some light on the Federal Reserve's thinking on Trump's tariffs and the risk of stagflation when he speaks on Friday morning. His comments will be among the last from Fed officials before their March 18-19 policy meeting.

Trade-war worries are still keeping markets on edge. Trump paused tariffs on most goods from Mexico and Canada until April, but the news didn't provide any relief for stocks on Thursday. Canada responded with a matching delay in its second wave of retaliatory duties, while Mexico has yet to react. However, Mexico has begun reviewing its China tariffs, which could prove a win with Trump.

Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell below $90,000, pulling back from this week's rally after Trump authorized the creation of a strategic US bitcoin reserve ahead of his "crypto summit" on Friday.

On the earnings front, Broadcom's stock (AVGO) jumped in premarket after the US chipmaker issued a strong second quarter forecast, seen as a positive sign for AI demand.

News.Az