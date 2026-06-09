Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures jump on AI market optimism

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US stock futures mostly climbed on Tuesday as the artificial intelligence (AI) trade continued to dominate sentiment on Wall Street, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Finance.

S&P 500 futures (ES=F) rose 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures (NQ=F) advanced 0.5%. Contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F), which has a lower weighting of technology stocks, traded largely flat.

OpenAI said after Monday’s market close that it had confidentially filed paperwork for an initial public offering, a week after rival Anthropic made a similar move. Both AI companies are now positioned to potentially go public as early as this fall.

Technology stocks helped lift markets into a modest rebound at the start of the week, following a sharp selloff on Friday. The moves underscored continued investor enthusiasm for AI, despite growing concerns that persistent inflation could push the Federal Reserve toward considering a rate hike later this year.

Meanwhile, one of the key drivers of rising prices—the conflict involving Iran—shows no clear signs of easing. Recent tit-for-tat strikes between Israel and Iran have further clouded prospects for US-Iran peace negotiations, even as both sides indicated a temporary pause in military actions.

Wall Street is also preparing for a major market event on Friday, when SpaceX (SPCX) could make its market debut in what may become the largest public offering in history.

News.Az