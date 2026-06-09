Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures jump on AI market optimism
US stock futures mostly climbed on Tuesday as the artificial intelligence (AI) trade continued to dominate sentiment on Wall Street, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Finance.
S&P 500 futures (ES=F) rose 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures (NQ=F) advanced 0.5%. Contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F), which has a lower weighting of technology stocks, traded largely flat.
OpenAI said after Monday’s market close that it had confidentially filed paperwork for an initial public offering, a week after rival Anthropic made a similar move. Both AI companies are now positioned to potentially go public as early as this fall.
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Technology stocks helped lift markets into a modest rebound at the start of the week, following a sharp selloff on Friday. The moves underscored continued investor enthusiasm for AI, despite growing concerns that persistent inflation could push the Federal Reserve toward considering a rate hike later this year.
Meanwhile, one of the key drivers of rising prices—the conflict involving Iran—shows no clear signs of easing. Recent tit-for-tat strikes between Israel and Iran have further clouded prospects for US-Iran peace negotiations, even as both sides indicated a temporary pause in military actions.
Wall Street is also preparing for a major market event on Friday, when SpaceX (SPCX) could make its market debut in what may become the largest public offering in history.
By Nijat Babayev