Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures steady as markets watch Iran talks

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US stock futures remained largely unchanged as investors closely monitored developments in negotiations between the United States and Iran, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Finance.

Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F) and the benchmark S&P 500 (ES=F) traded flat, while futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 (NQ=F) edged up 0.1%.

During Tuesday’s trading session, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both reached record highs.

Market sentiment was supported by optimism that the United States and Iran could eventually reach a lasting peace agreement, alongside continued confidence in the semiconductor sector.

However, the outlook for a conclusive resolution remains uncertain. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio cautioned that any potential agreement would likely require several days to finalize. Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz continues to be largely closed to commercial shipping traffic.

Earnings season is also nearing its conclusion this week, with several major companies scheduled to report results on Wednesday, including Marvell Technology, Salesforce, Snowflake, and Abercrombie & Fitch.

News.Az