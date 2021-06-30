Dozens dead as heatwave shatters records in Canada

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dozens of people have died in Canada amid an unprecedented heatwave that has smashed temperature records, BBC reports.

Police in the Vancouver area have responded to more than 130 sudden deaths since Friday. Most were elderly or had underlying health conditions.

They said the heat was a contributing factor in many cases.

On Tuesday, Canada recorded its highest ever temperature for a third straight day - 49.5C (121F) in Lytton, British Columbia.

Before this week, temperatures in the country had never passed 45C. The heatwave is due to a dome of high pressure hovering over the north-western US and Canada.

Experts say climate change is expected to increase the frequency of extreme weather events, such as heatwaves. However, linking any single event to global warming is complicated.

The heat is believed to have been a contributing factor in the deaths of 65 people in the city of Vancouver, police say.

The suburb of Burnaby, meanwhile, reported at least 34 sudden deaths and the Surrey area recorded 38.

"Vancouver has never experienced heat like this, and sadly dozens of people are dying because of it," police sergeant Steve Addison said.

"Our officers are stretched thin, but we're still doing everything we can to keep people safe," he said, before adding that daily sudden death calls in the city had more than trebled.

In the tiny village of Lytton, about 155 miles (250 km) east of Vancouver, resident Meghan Fandrich said it had been "almost impossible" to go outside.

News.Az