Dozens injured as police and protesters clash in Beirut

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons were fired to disperse anti-government protesters in Lebanon, as they clashed with security forces over the weekend, the Independent reported.

Over 40 demonstrators were injured in central Beirut, the capital. Security forces repeatedly hit some protesters with batons.

It was some of the worst violence since demonstrations began two months ago.

The clashes brought the downtown area to a standstill for over eight hours as security forces fired a stream of tear gas canisters at the hundreds of protesters, who set fires in trash cans on the main streets, in part to mitigate the effects of tear gas.

The protesters chanted slogans against security forces and government officials, and pelted police with stones in scenes not seen in the capital since the demonstrations began on 17 October.

At one point, the scuffles reached the headquarters of one of the main Lebanese political parties, the Kataeb, where many protesters were taking cover.

The head of the party, Samy Gemayel, appeared on local TV stations as he tried to separate the protesters from advancing security forces.

Lebanon is facing one of its worst economic crises in decades and the protesters accuse the ruling political class in place for three decades of mismanagement and corruption.

The violence comes just two days before the president is due to hold talks with different parliamentary blocs to name a new prime minister.

The government headed by Saad Hariri, former prime minister, resigned on 29 October two weeks after the nationwide protests began.

Political groups have been unable to agree on a new candidate while protesters have been calling for a government unaffiliated with established political parties.

News.Az

News.Az