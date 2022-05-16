Dozens of anti-government protesters detained by police in Armenia

Armenian police have detained 91 participants of the protest rallies held Monday by opposition forces in different parts of the capital Yerevan, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

The detainees face charges under Article 182 of the Administrative Offences Code (disobeying the lawful demands of the police) of Armenia.

Motor rallies began in the Armenian capital from four directions on Monday morning.

Protests against the Armenian authorities' policy have been going on in Armenia since mid-April, and in early May they became widespread. The opposition demands the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

News.Az