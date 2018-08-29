Dozens of foreign spies detained in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Intelligence agencies detained dozens of people suspected of espionage in favor of other countries.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti the head of the Ministry of Intelligence of Iran, Mahmoud Alavi reported.

According to him, the Iranian counterintelligence conducted a number of successful operations, which allowed to "identify and detain dozens of spies in various structures." He added that most of them had dual citizenship.

M. Alawi did not specify when and for what period it was possible to carry out this operation.

He also said that the security services managed to undermine the activities of 230 terrorist cells over the past year and to prevent possible explosions in universities and the subway this month.

News.Az

