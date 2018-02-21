Yandex metrika counter

Dozens of migrants detained in Azerbaijan

Citizens of Pakistan, Bangladesh and India were detained in Azerbaijan, the State Migration Service said on Tuesday.

During the regular events held on February 16-19, it was established that the detained eleven citizens of Pakistan, six from Bangladesh and four from India, who came to Azerbaijan for entrepreneurial activities and received the appropriate residence permit from the State Migration Service, were not engaged in the indicated activity.

At present, measures are being taken to deport them from Azerbaijan.

