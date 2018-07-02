Yandex metrika counter

Dozens suffer sunstroke in Baku

49 people applied to the Emergency and Urgent Aid Station in Baku with a sunstroke.

As reported by the Ministry of Health, 21 of them were assisted on an outpatient basis, 28 were hospitalized with the diagnosis of a medium-grade sunstroke.

Of those who applied to the ambulance, 32 people are middle-aged men, 4 are children, and 9 are women.

Their lives are not threatened.

