Draft agreement on scientific research in Caspian Sea discussed in Turkmenistan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan is hosting the 1st meeting of authorized representatives of the Caspian states to agree on a draft intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of scientific research in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State Enterprise for Caspian Sea Affairs under the President of Turkmenistan, and attended by experts from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan.

Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary (TDH) state agency reports that "today, all economic activity in the Caspian Sea needs strict scientific accompaniment, should rely on a holistic perception of the natural and anthropogenic processes that are taking place, a monitoring and forecasting system."

The Caspian Sea is the world's largest inland water body, not connected to the oceans and has a climate-forming significance. It is unique in having carried a diverse relict flora and fauna, including the world's largest herd of sturgeon.

