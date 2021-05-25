Draft law on Shusha contributes to regional development for many years to come – political scientist

The approval of the draft law “On Shusha city, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan” by the country’s parliament is a very timely decision since restoration work has already been launched in Shusha and executive authorities are being formed, political scientist Ilgar Valizada told News.Az.

During a parliamentary plenary session on Tuesday, the aforementioned draft law was vote to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

He noted that the coordination of local executive structures with central authorities is being carried out.

Valizada pointed out that the Azerbaijani government is implementing a number of projects, in particular humanitarian ones, in the country’s liberated territories.

“Therefore, the draft law on the city of Shusha is a logical consequence of the ongoing work. It should also be noted that the draft law will stimulate and direct this work, bringing the appropriate legislative framework aimed at the development of the region for many years to come,” the political scientist added.

News.Az