Draft National Action Plan on Prevention and Response to Gender-biased Sex Selection in Azerbaijan presented in Baku

Draft National Action Plan on Prevention and Response to Gender-biased Sex Selection in Azerbaijan presented in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The event was attended by representatives of public bodies, international organizations and embassies

A draft National Action Plan on Prevention and Elimination of Gender-biased Sex Selection in Azerbaijan has been presented in Baku, AZERTAC reports.

Co-organized by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan, the event was attended by representatives of public bodies, international organizations and embassies.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev hailed the demographic stability in the country.

Speaking about the demographic development and population dynamics, Minister Babayev said that the issues relating to elimination of the gender-biased sex selection are included as separate sections in the new draft State Programme on Population Development and Demography of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Sahil Babayev also highlighted the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UNFPA in this regard.

Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas, Deputy Chair of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Sadagat Gahramanova stressed the importance of developing the National Action Plan on prevention of gender-biased sex selection in terms of supporting the demographic development of the country.

News.Az

News.Az