Draft state budget for 2018 submitted to government

+ ↺ − 16 px

Draft state budget for 2018 has been submitted to government.

In accordance with the Law on Budget System and the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers on “Preparation of draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2018” dated January 25, 2017, the drafts of state and consolidated budgets for 2018, as well as figures of consolidated budget for next three years were submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers on September 15, Ministry of Finance told APA-Economics.

News.Az

News.Az