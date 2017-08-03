Drawing procedure held for stages and episodes of "Sea Cup - 2017" contest

+ ↺ − 16 px

A drawing procedure for conducting stages and episodes of the "Sea Cup - 2017" contest within the framework of the Army International Games – 2017 was held.

As a result of the draw, the order of the team performance for the episodes No.2, No.3, No.4, No.5 and No.6 was determined.

To fulfill the episode No.2 "Artillery firing at an air target", Russia will start the first, Azerbaijan - the second, Kazakhstan - the third and Iran - the fourth.

To fulfill the episode No.3 "Artillery firing at a floating mine", Kazakhstan will start the first, Azerbaijan - the second, Iran - the third and Russia - the fourth.

To fulfill the episode No.4 "Water inflow control on a coastal training complex", Kazakhstan will start the first, Russia - the second, Iran - the third and Azerbaijan - the fourth.

To fulfill the episode No.5, "Contest on usage of rescue equipment", Russia will start the first, Kazakhstan - the second, Iran - the third and Azerbaijan - the fourth.

To fulfill the episode No.6, "Anchoring and buoy mooring", Russia will start the first, Iran - the second, Kazakhstan - the third and Azerbaijan - the fourth.

News.Az

