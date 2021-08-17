Drawing procedure held for "Tank biathlon" contest

+ ↺ − 16 px

The drawing procedure of teams participating in the "Tank Biathlon" contest to be conducted within the framework of the International "Army Games – 2020" was held at the Alabino training ground in Russia, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

Following the result of the draw where team leaders, trainers, and tank crew members took part, the Azerbaijani tank crewmembers will perform on the third day that will be held on August 24.

The Azerbaijani team will compete with tank crews from Belarus Kazakhstan, and Serbia.

News.Az