Driver convicted in Russia extradited to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian driver Hrachya Harutyunyan, who was convicted of causing a major traffic accident in Russia that killed 18 people, was extradited to Armenia on July 20.

He will serve the remaining sentence in Armenia according to the procedures envisaged by the 1983 convention on the transfer of sentenced persons, according to news.am.

Hrachya Harutyunyan had pleaded guilty to causing a major traffic accident in Russia. The truck he was driving had crashed into a passenger bus in July 2013, killing 18 and injuring 40 people. He was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.

News.Az

News.Az