Driverless buses to appear in Istanbul

Driverless buses may soon appear in Istanbul's public transport system, the Istanbul Municipality said in a message.

According to the message, relevant tests are being conducted to move to driverless buses, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

"Similar systems operate in 12 countries around the world, including the UK and France," the municipality said.

Reportedly, following the testing of the new system, driverless buses will be introduced in the Istanbul public transport system as soon as possible.

In December 2017, a metro line, where trains run without a machinist, was first appeared in Istanbul. The length of the line is 10.5 kilometers.

