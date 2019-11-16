Yandex metrika counter

Drivers will not be fined for using sunshades and tinting films for rear side windows in Azerbaijan

  • Society
There are no administrative sanctions against drivers for the using sunshades and tinting films for rear side windows, Chief of the State Traffic Police Department, Lieutenant-Colonel Rufat Guliyev said, according to APA.

According to him, the issue of making amendments and additions to the legislation regarding these standards is currently under consideration by the relevant authorities: "At the request of the Chief of the State Traffic Police, there is currently no administrative penalty for drivers of vehicles using sunshades and tinting films for rear, side windows."

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

