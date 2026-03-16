Dubai airport flights redirected after drone incident
Smoke rises from the Dubai International Airport after a drone attack hit a fuel tank in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 16, 2026 (Source: Reuters)
Dubai Airports has announced that several flights have been diverted from Dubai International Airport (DXB) after a drone attack triggered a fire near the facility.
In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office said the affected flights are being redirected to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) in Jebel Ali, News.Az reports.
The decision follows a statement from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority confirming that operations at Dubai International Airport—one of the busiest airports in the world—were temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure.
According to the Dubai Media Office, the fire broke out at a fuel tank but has since been successfully contained.
By Nijat Babayev