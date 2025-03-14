Dubai declines on new tariff threats, while oil supports Abu Dhabi

Dubai declines on new tariff threats, while oil supports Abu Dhabi

Dubai’s index declined on Friday, mainly due to losses in major real estate sector stocks, as U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats caused investor unease. In contrast, Abu Dhabi bucked the trend and closed higher.

In the latest in a long list of tariff threats, Trump said he would hit European beverage imports with duties of 200% if the EU does not remove U.S. whiskey surcharges, News.Az rpeorts citing foreign media.

Dubai’s main index fell 0.9% after two sessions of gains, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and its construction arm Emaar Development falling 2.2% and 2.8% respectively.

Among the losers, Commercial Bank of Dubai slid 6.1% as the stock went ex-dividend.

However, Dubai Investments jumped 4.4% after the firm raised its full-year dividend by 44% to 18 fils a share.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index edged up 0.1%, supported by a 1.1% rise in largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank and a 1.4% hike in Emirates Telecommunication Group (know as E& Group).

On Thursday, Gulf Cement received an offer from TC Mena Holdings to acquire up to 100% stake in the company at AED 0.56 per share.

Gulf cement stock closed 1.8% higher.

News.Az