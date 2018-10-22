Dubai to host art exhibition of young Azerbaijani artists
The exhibition will run till November 4
The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to UAE, the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Dubai and the Social and Psychological Rehabilitation Centre of the Youth – “Dirchelish” organize the art exhibition of young Azerbaijan artists in Dubai, the UAE-based Aviamost newspaper reports.
The opening ceremony of the exhibition will be on October 31, 2018 at Art Hub Gallery in Dubai Design District.
The NGO “Dirchelish” is operating in Azerbaijan since 1999 and it is a nongovernmental, noncommercial and nonpolitical youth organization that seeks to protect the rights of young people with disadvantaged background in Azerbaijan. It focuses on assisting young people with disabilities especially those coming from disadvantaged families and those who live in underdeveloped areas of Azerbaijan.
The “Dirchelish” Centre has implemented more than 100 youth projects in Azerbaijan and cooperate with the European Youth Foundation of the Council of Europe. More than 17 exhibitions were held in Europe, nearly 300 Azerbaijani young artists participated in these exhibitions and about 1500 art works were exhibited.
At the exhibition in Dubai will participate 25 Azerbaijani young and talanted artists and around 80 paintings will be exhibited. The famous artist of Azerbaijan Sakit Mammadov will be the honor guest of the exhibition.
This event in Dubai will be a continuation of the previous exhibitions which were held in:
Sofia, Bulgaria, 11-18 September 2010
Brussels, Belgium, 24 – 31 March 2011
Vienna, Austria, 5-12 February 2012
Paris, France, 23-30 March 2012
Rome, Italy, 29 May – 05 June 2012
UK, 17-24 March 2013
Brussels, Belgium, 16-23 June 2013
Milan, Italy, 22-29 November 2013
Budapest, Hungary, 13-19 May 2014
Bern, Swiss Confederation, 13-20 October 2014
Waterloo, Belgium, 21 January – 20 February 2015
Prague, Czech Republic, 4-11 May 2015
Warsaw, of the Republic of Poland, 20-27 May 2016
Brussels, Belgium, 20 – 26 June 2017
Luxembourg – City, 27 – 29 June 2017
Strasbourg, France, 27 May – 3 June 2018
Paris, France, 3 – 10 July 2018
The aim of the exhibition is an introducing the culture of Azerbaijan worldwide and developing intercultural dialogue by virtue of cultural activity.
