Durov's case can be considered political if France does not provide serious evidence, Kremlin says

Durov's case can be considered political if France does not provide serious evidence, Kremlin says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pavel Durov's case can be considered political if France does not provide serious evidence of his guilt, said the press secretary of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov, News.az reports.

According to him, Russia is ready to provide assistance to Durov, but the fact that he is a French citizen complicates the situation.

News.Az