Durov: Telegram's total revenue surpasses $1 billion in 2024

Telegram’s total revenue surpassed $1 billion in 2024, its CEO and founder, Pavel Durov, has announced.

“As I predicted, 2024 turned out to be a very good year for Telegram. For the first time in its 3-year history of monetization, Telegram became profitable,” Durov said in a post, News.Az reports.“This year, the number of Telegram Premium subscribers tripled, exceeding 12 million. Our ad revenue also increased a few times. As a result, Telegram's total revenue in 2024 surpassed $1 billion, and we are closing the year with more than $500 million in cash reserves, not including crypto asset,” he stated.“Over the past four years, Telegram has issued about $2 billion in debt. We repaid a meaningful share of it this fall, taking advantage of favorable prices for the Telegram bonds. But there’s a lot of work ahead,” added Durov.

