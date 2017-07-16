Dusseldorf to host concert commemorating Muslim Magomayev - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A concert marking the 75th anniversary of prominent Azerbaijani singer and composer Muslim Magomayev will be held in Dusseldorf, Germany, in September, AzerTag reports.

The concert will be organized under the auspices of Dusseldorf mayor.

It will feature songs once performed by Muslim Magomayev as well as works by world composers.

News.Az

