Dust clouds over Baku to increase

The thickness of dust observed over Baku and the Absheron Peninsula for the past two days exceeds the norm according to experts of the Environmental Monitoring Department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The dusty clouds originate from the sandstorm in the Arabian Desert rising to the upper layers of the atmosphere, ministry spokesperson Irada Ibrahimova told APA on Monday.

“The particles of dust are coming to Azerbaijan with the atmospheric currents, especially southern and southwestern ones,” she said.

The spokesperson added that on Tuesday the thickness of dusty clouds will increase but weaken the following day.

News.Az

