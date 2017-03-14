Dust clouds over Turkmenistan to hit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The dust clouds are already over the Caspian Sea."

Dust clouds observed over Turkmenistan will move to Azerbaijan at night and tomorrow morning due to the meteorological conditions, Deputy Head of National Environmental Monitoring Department of the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry Matanat Avazova told APA.



“The dust clouds are already over the Caspian Sea. In the second half of the day, air flows will bring dusty clouds to the country’s territory,” she said.



Avazova said that the thickness of dust layer over the Absheron peninsula and Baku is above norm.



“This is not a critical situation, it's more favorable for people with cardiovascular diseases not to go outside in such weather”, she added.

News.Az

