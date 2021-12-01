Dutch ambassador offers condolences to people of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dutch Ambassador to Baku Pauline Eizema extended condolences over Tuesday’s crash of a military helicopter in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic helicopter crash in Khizi. We convey our condolences to the people and government of Azerbaijan,” the ambassador tweeted.

A military helicopter belonging to the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed on Tuesday during a training flight on the Garaheybat air range, killing 14 people and injuring two others on board.

The Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office has initiated a criminal case under Article 352.2 (negligent violation of the rules of flight and preparation for flight, leading to the death of two or more people) and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

