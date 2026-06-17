Dutch announce €500M military aid package for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Netherlands said on Wednesday it would provide €500 million ($579.5 million) worth of drones and air defense systems to Ukraine.

Half of these funds will be allocated through the PURL program, News.Az reports, citing United24Media.

The Netherlands plans to purchase drones worth €250 million ($289.75 million) directly from its domestic defense companies. The remaining will be invested into the PURL initiative, which facilitates the supply of American-made weaponry to Ukraine.

This latest pledge brings the total Dutch contribution to the PURL initiative to €1 billion ($1.159 billion). Through this program, Kyiv receives critical equipment, air defense missiles, and ammunition intended for F-16 fighter jets and other defense systems.

Beyond the financial support, the Netherlands and Ukraine have signed a letter of intent to cooperate on defense innovation. On the same day, Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs announced that his country would contribute an additional €7 million ($8.1 million) to the PURL initiative to support the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine.

Previously, Ukrainian Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov stated that Ukraine receives over 90% of its anti-ballistic missile capabilities through the PURL initiative.

News.Az