Dutch Charge d'Affaires to Moscow summoned to Russian foreign ministry

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned Dutch Charge d'Affaires to Moscow Martijn Elgersma.

“On May 12, Charge d'Affaires of the Netherlands in Russia Martijn Elgersma was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. He was strongly protested in connection with illegal commercial activities on the territory of the Consulate General of the Netherlands in St. Petersburg,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The ministry underscored the need to take comprehensive measures to prevent violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963,” the statement added.

News.Az