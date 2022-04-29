Dutch embassy reopens in Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of the Netherlands in Ukraine is resuming its work in Kyiv, News.Az reports citing the Dutch Foreign Ministry.

“Today the Dutch embassy will reopen in Kyiv. Ambassador Jennes de Moll and a small team will work closely with Ukrainian authorities and partner countries on the ground,” the ministry said on Twitter on Friday.

The Embassy said that the consular section of the embassy remains closed.

News.Az