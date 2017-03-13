Yandex metrika counter

Dutch PM refuses to apologize to Turkey

Dutch Prime Minister mark Rutte has refused to apologize to Ankara for refusing to let in the Netherlands two Turkish Ministers.

He reminded Sunday, March 12, in the channel WNL that President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the Netherlands a relic of Nazism and fascism.

“I’m going to help de-escalate tensions, but not to apologize,” said Rutte.

News.Az


