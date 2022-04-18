Dynamics of talks with Kyiv leaves much to be desired, Kremlin says

The dynamics of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine leaves much to be desired, a Kremlin spokesman told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

“The special military operation is ongoing. The President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] just recently said that it is going according to plan. At the same time, contacts continue at the expert level within the framework of the negotiation process,” Dmitry Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that Ukraine does not demonstrate a constructive position.

“The dynamics of progress in the negotiation process leaves much to be desired,” he added.

